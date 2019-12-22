Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published Ashraf Ghani declared winner of Afghan presidential poll Afghanistan declared incumbent Ashraf Ghani the winner of a disputed presidential election on Tuesday, almost five months after voting took place in September. Emer McCarthy reports.

