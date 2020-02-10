Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sharon Osbourne Goes Platinum Blond

Sharon Osbourne Goes Platinum Blond

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Sharon Osbourne Goes Platinum Blond"The Talk" host says she had been dyeing her hair red every week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sharon Osbourne Debuts White Hair After 18 Years of Dyeing It Red Every Week

Sharon Osbourne has debuted a new look! The 67-year-old The Talk star has gone from red hair to a...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s diagnosis makes Sharon suffer, says daughter Kelly

Kelly Osbourne said that it has been “really hard” to watch her mother Sharon suffer after her...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ozzy Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003 [Video]Ozzy Osbourne was first diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003

In January, 71 year old Ozzy and his wife Sharon appeared on TV and revealed he had been diagnosed with the brain illness, following a year in which he'd battled other health problems, including..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Sharon Osbourne praises 'brave' Phillip Schofield [Video]Sharon Osbourne praises 'brave' Phillip Schofield

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have heaped praise on Phillip Schofield after he came out as gay live on 'This Morning' last week.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.