Archaeologists Unearth 6,000-Year-Old Leaf in Perfect Condition

While doing pre-construction investigations for a new road, Oxford archeologists discovered a treasure trove of preserved ancient items including Stone Age tools, pottery, and seeds.

The findings shed light on humans’ early transition from hunter-gatherers to farmers.
