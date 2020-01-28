Robot in virus-hit Wuhan serves 36 rice dishes every 15 minutes to hospital staff

A Chinese catering company donated a robotic device capable of serving hot meals to medical staff battling the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, the machine is seen in action at an isolation hospital in virus-hit Wuhan.

Due to the outbreak, restaurants have shuttered and food supplies in makeshift hospitals and isolation areas is insufficient.

The machine, created by Qianxi Robotic Catering Group, subsidiary of a firm called Country Garden, can reportedly prepare 36 portions of rice casserole every 15 minutes.

It will serve free hot food 24 hours a day for medical staff.