Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Robot in virus-hit Wuhan serves 36 rice dishes every 15 minutes to hospital staff

Robot in virus-hit Wuhan serves 36 rice dishes every 15 minutes to hospital staff

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Robot in virus-hit Wuhan serves 36 rice dishes every 15 minutes to hospital staff

Robot in virus-hit Wuhan serves 36 rice dishes every 15 minutes to hospital staff

A Chinese catering company donated a robotic device capable of serving hot meals to medical staff battling the coronavirus outbreak.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Robot in virus-hit Wuhan serves 36 rice dishes every 15 minutes to hospital staff

A Chinese catering company donated a robotic device capable of serving hot meals to medical staff battling the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, the machine is seen in action at an isolation hospital in virus-hit Wuhan.

Due to the outbreak, restaurants have shuttered and food supplies in makeshift hospitals and isolation areas is insufficient.

The machine, created by Qianxi Robotic Catering Group, subsidiary of a firm called Country Garden, can reportedly prepare 36 portions of rice casserole every 15 minutes.

It will serve free hot food 24 hours a day for medical staff.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Robots used to deliver food to people quarantined in hotel to avoid spreading of coronavirus [Video]Robots used to deliver food to people quarantined in hotel to avoid spreading of coronavirus

Robots were used to deliver food for people who were in quarantine in a hotel of The Party School of the CPC Hangzhou Committee. The video, filmed in the city of Hangzhou on January 27, shows a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.