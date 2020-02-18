Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lenawee County family stranded in Cambodia amid coronavirus concerns

Lenawee County family stranded in Cambodia amid coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Lenawee County family stranded in Cambodia amid coronavirus concerns

Lenawee County family stranded in Cambodia amid coronavirus concerns

A Lenawee County family is stranded in Asia amid the coronavirus outbreak, and now they are in the Cambodian capital as they try to get home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrBenDover5

Ben Dover RT @wxyzdetroit: The family has been traveling for two days on just a couple hours of sleep. They are indeed happy to be home after being s… 3 days ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit The family has been traveling for two days on just a couple hours of sleep. They are indeed happy to be home after… https://t.co/fbURR1IToe 3 days ago

joejoetill

JOE JOE no last needed RT @ali_hoxie: Other counties would not let them dock. Once they made land, they had trouble booking flights because a woman on his ship te… 1 week ago

ali_hoxie

Ali Hoxie RT @wxyzdetroit: A Lenawee County family returned home Wednesday night after being stranded in Cambodia because of the coronavirus outbreak… 1 week ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit A Lenawee County family returned home Wednesday night after being stranded in Cambodia because of the coronavirus o… https://t.co/nloJv5qUzC 1 week ago

ali_hoxie

Ali Hoxie Other counties would not let them dock. Once they made land, they had trouble booking flights because a woman on hi… https://t.co/Jkmg2muuuf 1 week ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit Lenawee County family stranded by coronavirus overseas returns home to Michigan https://t.co/YHbP0mbHSA 1 week ago

wxyzdetroit

WXYZ Detroit RT @RudyHarperWXYZ: TONIGHT: A Lenawee County family is returning home after being stranded overseas on a @HALcruises . We will speak wi… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Famil stranded by coronavirus overseas returns home to Michigan [Video]Famil stranded by coronavirus overseas returns home to Michigan

A Lenawee County family returned home Wednesday night after being stranded in Cambodia because of the coronavirus outbreak. Passengers on the ship were desperate for help, even tweeting at the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.