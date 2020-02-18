Lenawee County family stranded in Cambodia amid coronavirus concerns

A Lenawee County family is stranded in Asia amid the coronavirus outbreak, and now they are in the Cambodian capital as they try to get home.



Tweets about this Ben Dover RT @wxyzdetroit: The family has been traveling for two days on just a couple hours of sleep. They are indeed happy to be home after being s… 3 days ago WXYZ Detroit The family has been traveling for two days on just a couple hours of sleep. They are indeed happy to be home after… https://t.co/fbURR1IToe 3 days ago JOE JOE no last needed RT @ali_hoxie: Other counties would not let them dock. Once they made land, they had trouble booking flights because a woman on his ship te… 1 week ago Ali Hoxie RT @wxyzdetroit: A Lenawee County family returned home Wednesday night after being stranded in Cambodia because of the coronavirus outbreak… 1 week ago WXYZ Detroit A Lenawee County family returned home Wednesday night after being stranded in Cambodia because of the coronavirus o… https://t.co/nloJv5qUzC 1 week ago Ali Hoxie Other counties would not let them dock. Once they made land, they had trouble booking flights because a woman on hi… https://t.co/Jkmg2muuuf 1 week ago WXYZ Detroit Lenawee County family stranded by coronavirus overseas returns home to Michigan https://t.co/YHbP0mbHSA 1 week ago WXYZ Detroit RT @RudyHarperWXYZ: TONIGHT: A Lenawee County family is returning home after being stranded overseas on a @HALcruises . We will speak wi… 1 week ago