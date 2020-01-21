Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > V.Unbeatable Crowned Winner of 'AGT: The Champions' Season 2 | Billboard News

V.Unbeatable Crowned Winner of 'AGT: The Champions' Season 2 | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
V.Unbeatable Crowned Winner of 'AGT: The Champions' Season 2 | Billboard NewsThe champions all lined up, but only one could be the winner: V.Unbeatable.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

iKhloe01

iKhloe RT @AnthoniaOrji: See the Moment V.Unbeatable Won America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2: There are some new Champions on the block.… 4 hours ago

AnthoniaOrji

Anthonia Orji See the Moment V.Unbeatable Won America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2: There are some new Champions on the b… https://t.co/SVMNDyXhtI 4 hours ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report RT @Luca_Forzin: The 'AGT: The Champions' season 2 finale announced a new winner. After 6 weeks of amazing competition, who was crowned the… 9 hours ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin The 'AGT: The Champions' season 2 finale announced a new winner. After 6 weeks of amazing competition, who was crow… https://t.co/GgViciQ2AA 10 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete ‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale Recap: The Season 2 Winner Is Crowned https://t.co/3NUKinNjX8 via @HollywoodLife 12 hours ago

omnigist1

Fashion & Beauty NG ‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale Recap: The Season 2 Winner Is Crowned https://t.co/zujuUMbJXp via https://t.co/zstjZK6ka4 14 hours ago

DGasser12_FBC

Dylan Gasser 'AGT: The Champions' finale: Who was crowned winner of Season 2? https://t.co/Op84BgTmqY 14 hours ago

carribablue

peter alexander ‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale Recap: The Season 2 Winner Is Crowned https://t.co/lw3EbstfSU https://t.co/3agcnWnUYM 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lil Wayne on Track for No. 1 Debut on 'Billboard' 200 [Video]Lil Wayne on Track for No. 1 Debut on 'Billboard' 200

Lil Wayne on Track for No. 1 Debut on 'Billboard' 200 Lil Wayne's latest album, 'Funeral,' would mark the rapper's fifth No. 1 album. The new album is expected to earn over 115,000 equivalent album..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Tyler Butler-Figueroa Commanded the Stage With 'The Git Up' on 'AGT' | Billboard News [Video]Tyler Butler-Figueroa Commanded the Stage With 'The Git Up' on 'AGT' | Billboard News

Tyler Butler-Figueroa Commanded the Stage With 'The Git Up' on 'AGT' | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.