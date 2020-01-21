V.Unbeatable Crowned Winner of 'AGT: The Champions' Season 2 | Billboard News



Tweets about this iKhloe RT @AnthoniaOrji: See the Moment V.Unbeatable Won America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2: There are some new Champions on the block.… 4 hours ago Anthonia Orji See the Moment V.Unbeatable Won America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2: There are some new Champions on the b… https://t.co/SVMNDyXhtI 4 hours ago Global News Report RT @Luca_Forzin: The 'AGT: The Champions' season 2 finale announced a new winner. After 6 weeks of amazing competition, who was crowned the… 9 hours ago Luca Forzin The 'AGT: The Champions' season 2 finale announced a new winner. After 6 weeks of amazing competition, who was crow… https://t.co/GgViciQ2AA 10 hours ago Anette Fekete ‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale Recap: The Season 2 Winner Is Crowned https://t.co/3NUKinNjX8 via @HollywoodLife 12 hours ago Fashion & Beauty NG ‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale Recap: The Season 2 Winner Is Crowned https://t.co/zujuUMbJXp via https://t.co/zstjZK6ka4 14 hours ago Dylan Gasser 'AGT: The Champions' finale: Who was crowned winner of Season 2? https://t.co/Op84BgTmqY 14 hours ago peter alexander ‘AGT: The Champions’ Finale Recap: The Season 2 Winner Is Crowned https://t.co/lw3EbstfSU https://t.co/3agcnWnUYM 15 hours ago