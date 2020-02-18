Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Edward J. DeBartolo Jr. > 'Eddie DeBartolo is a great man' -Jim Brown

'Eddie DeBartolo is a great man' -Jim Brown

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:44s - Published < > Embed
'Eddie DeBartolo is a great man' -Jim Brown

'Eddie DeBartolo is a great man' -Jim Brown

Former NFL players and friends spoke to reporters outside the White House after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Eddie DeBartolo is a great man' -Jim Brown

DeBartolo Jr. pleaded guilty in 1998 for failing to report a felony in a bribery case.

He avoided prison, but agreed to pay penalties of $1 million, serve two years of probation and testify in the trials against the former Louisiana Governor Edwin W.

Edwards and his son.

DeBartolo Jr., whose team won five Super Bowl titles during his tenure as owner, was selected to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Trump has visibly relished using his presidential pardon power, issuing pardons of late boxer Jack Johnson; Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff of an Arizona county; and ex-White House aide Lewis "Scooter" Libby, among others.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrazyCrnBllBrd

HuskerfanChuck RT @MakeMyDay2020: Breaking: President Trump Pardons former 49ers Owner Eddie Debartolo, Jr. at White House This was fantastic move , Eddie… 1 minute ago

FiddlerForest

Fiddler Forest RT @KTVU: Jerry Rice on the pardon of Eddie DeBartolo: "I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did... Today is a great day." https:… 1 minute ago

enough0808

Enough is Enough! #MAGA🇺🇸 RT @PastorDScott: With the great Eddie J. Debartolo and family at the White House today. #DeBartoloPardon https://t.co/zALdNLNbdJ 2 minutes ago

tonydasit1

"stupid asshole" 4 trump tonydasit1” RT @Debwrightjones: NFL greats cheer as Trump pardons former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. @realDonaldTrump doing great th… 4 minutes ago

BezLlama

BEZ LLAMA RT @FrancoOrdonez: NFL great Jerry Rice at the White House called Eddie Debartolo the “12th man” during several championships. 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Eddie DeBartolo is a great man' -Jim Brown [Video]'Eddie DeBartolo is a great man' -Jim Brown

Former NFL players and friends spoke to reporters outside the White House after U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published

DEBARTOLO PARDON: Former 49ers stars Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley talk about presidential pardon [Video]DEBARTOLO PARDON: Former 49ers stars Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley talk about presidential pardon

Former 49ers stars Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott and Charles Haley talk about presidential pardon for former owner Eddie Debartolo Jr.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.