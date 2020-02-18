Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate

Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows Bloomberg with 19 percent of Democratic support, qualifying him for the next debate.

Bloomberg needed to have at least 12 percent support in Nevada in order to participate in the Feb.

19 debate.

Bloomberg's campaign manager Kevin Sheekey tweeted in response to the news.

Kevin Sheekey, via Twitter The multibillionaire has spent $300 million of his own money on adds, catapulting him to second place nationally among the Democratic candidates.

In first place is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, leading with 31 percent of support.

Sanders has accused Bloomberg of attempting to buy the Democratic nomination.

Both candidates have recently increased their attacks on each other.