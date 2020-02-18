Michael Bloomberg Qualifies for His First Debate
Michael Bloomberg
Qualifies for His First Debate The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll
shows Bloomberg with 19 percent of Democratic
support, qualifying him for the next debate.
Bloomberg needed to have at least
12 percent support in Nevada in order
to participate in the Feb.
19 debate.
Bloomberg's campaign manager
Kevin Sheekey tweeted in response to the news.
Kevin Sheekey,
via Twitter The multibillionaire has spent
$300 million of his own money on
adds, catapulting him to second place
nationally among the Democratic candidates.
In first place is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders,
leading with 31 percent of support.
Sanders has accused Bloomberg of
attempting to buy the Democratic nomination.
Both candidates have recently
increased their attacks on each other.