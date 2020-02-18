Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash The fiery wreck sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital.

Newman's No.

6 car flipped several times on the final lap and crossed the finish line engulfed in flames.

Newman's injuries were not life-threatening, according to NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O'Donnell.

NASCAR, via Twitter NASCAR, via Twitter Hamlin became the first driver since Sterling Marlin in 1995 to win the Daytona 500 in back-to-back seasons.

Hamlin joined a list of six Hall of Fame drivers as winners of three or more Daytona 500 races.

Denny Hamlin, via statement Denny Hamlin, via statement