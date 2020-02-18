Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash

Denny Hamlin's Third Daytona 500 Win Overshadowed By Ryan Newman Crash The fiery wreck sent driver Ryan Newman to the hospital.

Newman's No.

6 car flipped several times on the final lap and crossed the finish line engulfed in flames.

Newman's injuries were not life-threatening, according to NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O'Donnell.

NASCAR, via Twitter NASCAR, via Twitter Hamlin became the first driver since Sterling Marlin in 1995 to win the Daytona 500 in back-to-back seasons.

Hamlin joined a list of six Hall of Fame drivers as winners of three or more Daytona 500 races.

Denny Hamlin, via statement Denny Hamlin, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Denny Hamlin wins third Daytona 500; Ryan Newman hospitalized


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNYTimes.comFOX SportsAutosportUSATODAY.comRIA Nov.cbs4.com


Daytona 500: Denny Hamlin apologizes for celebrating win after Ryan Newman's scary crash

Hamlin said he was unaware of the severity of the crash
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comRIA Nov.



You Might Like


Tweets about this

juanchisRdz

juanchisℹ RT @FOX17Zach: Here's the end of the Daytona 500 - Denny Hamlin wins his third but the real story is Ryan Newman, who ended up on his roof… 6 minutes ago

sdraceupdates

NASCAR News from Speedway Digest RT @speedwaydigest: Hamlin Wins Third Daytona 500: In a photo finish, Denny Hamlin edged Ryan Blaney to win his third Daytona 500 on Monday… 10 minutes ago

speedwaydigest

Speedway Digest Hamlin Wins Third Daytona 500: In a photo finish, Denny Hamlin edged Ryan Blaney to win his third Daytona 500 on Mo… https://t.co/NGctOZuiOk 11 minutes ago

DudaPhillis

Phillis Trumplican🌟🌟🌟 RT @monica_sassy: Denny Hamlin wins third Daytona 500 after string of crashes I hope Ryan Newman is ok🙏🏻💕🙏🏻 https://t.co/OTZdkhc1Pe 15 minutes ago

CARSNewsRT

CarNewsRT RT @therealautoblog: .@dennyhamlin wins third #Daytona500 in photo finish: https://t.co/mBziVdcBQq https://t.co/oBOHGeUZBk 15 minutes ago

speedwaydigest

Speedway Digest Hamlin Wins Third Daytona 500: In a photo finish, Denny Hamlin edged Ryan Blaney to win his third Daytona 500 on Mo… https://t.co/ZlypHcIlkm 18 minutes ago

mybabyforever10

sasha house RT @usa_is_free: Denny Hamlin wins third Daytona 500; Ryan Newman hospitalized in fiery wreck at finish https://t.co/xuUUv29QlG Let keep N… 38 minutes ago

Newschannel6Now

Newschannel 6 Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-close… https://t.co/hMpGPo9H8p 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Denny Hamlin Talks About Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 Crash [Video]Denny Hamlin Talks About Ryan Newman's Daytona 500 Crash

Denny Hamlin talks about the crash that happened at the Daytona 500.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 01:10Published

Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after terrifying crash at Daytona 500 [Video]Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after terrifying crash at Daytona 500

Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after terrifying crash at Daytona 500

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.