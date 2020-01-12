Burna Boy: Great to see focus on African music at Brits

Burna Boy says it felt "great" to be recognised at the Brit Awards, and to see a rise in focus on African music.

The singer was nominated for the International Male Solo Award, as well as Song of The Year for 'Location' with rapper Dave.

Report by Alibhaiz.

