Burna Boy: Great to see focus on African music at Brits

Burna Boy says it felt "great" to be recognised at the Brit Awards, and to see a rise in focus on African music.

The singer was nominated for the International Male Solo Award, as well as Song of The Year for 'Location' with rapper Dave.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards, [Video]Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards,

Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave lead the nominations for this year's BRIT Awards, with four nods apiece. Capaldi's nominations include Song of the Year for "Someone You Loved," Album of the Year for his..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

