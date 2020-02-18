Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boy Scouts of America > Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse allegations

Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse allegations

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse allegations

Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse allegations

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back decades.

Gavino Garay has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse allegations

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it has filed for bankruptcy amid a wave of lawsuits over child sexual abuse allegations that go back decades.

A representative of hundreds of men who claim they were abused as scouts told Reuters the bankruptcy filing is a result of decades of quote "concealing" abuse by the organization.

The bankruptcy will allow the organization to bring all of the lawsuits into one court, rather than using its funds to fight each case.

The Boy Scouts of America has been overwhelmed by hundreds of claims after several states, including New York, removed legal hurdles that had barred people from suing over old allegations of child sex abuse.

A similar bankruptcy strategy to resolve sex abuse lawsuits has been used by more than 20 Catholic dioceses as well as USA Gymnastics.

The Boy Scouts in a statement said quote: "we can live up to our social and moral responsibility to fairly compensate victims."



Recent related news from verified sources

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy

The Boy Scouts of America have $1.4 billion in assets. The national organization may hope that its...
NPR - Published Also reported by •ReutersNewsyFOXNews.comNYTimes.comIndependentTelegraph.co.ukDeutsche WelleSeattle Times


AP Top Stories February 18 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday February 18th: China reports almost 2,000 new coronavirus cases; Boy...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

cari_nor

Cari Nor RT @prayingmedic: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after hundreds of***abuse lawsuits https://t.co/VaXxtzZREO 1 minute ago

LisaSmith4680

Lisa ❤️s America 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Sundncefn: It's sad that this once-great organization has come to this. Early on it was a positive influence on so many of us. Evil h… 3 minutes ago

AttorneyCrump

Benjamin Crump, Esq. Non-profit organizations like Catholic Churches and the BSA are able to file for bankruptcy amid child and***abus… https://t.co/pkDnVdzLM0 4 minutes ago

Frankta79705783

Frank Taylor RT @Corey_Feldman: JUST IN CASE ANY1 HAS ANY QUESTION AS 2 Y NOW? Y I CHOSE 2 EXPOSE THIS? Y AM I WORKING W ⁦⁦@CHILD_USA⁩ 2 FIGHT 4 ABOLISH… 5 minutes ago

KEZI9

KEZI 9 NEWS As a result of the filing, all civil litigation against the organization is suspended. https://t.co/EEFCTdEzrw 9 minutes ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger Boy Scouts of America Files for Bankruptcy after String of Sexual Assault Suits https://t.co/DFqnrazgGN 11 minutes ago

notComey

NotComey RT @notComey: US Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse scandal: The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Tuesday in what it sai… 12 minutes ago

nolanwehby

Red Mountain RT @Rparkerscience: Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy after***abuse lawsuits https://t.co/g2WAl2sDzQ 13 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New California Law Prompts Boy Scouts Of America To File For Bankruptcy [Video]New California Law Prompts Boy Scouts Of America To File For Bankruptcy

The organization is facing hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits after the passage of a new California law extending the time victims can file a civil lawsuit. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:29Published

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy [Video]Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.