Young Actor Christopher Convery On The New Horror Movie, "Brahms: The Boy II"

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son (Christopher Convery) soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Convery visited BUILD to tell us all about working on the horror movie, "Brahms: The Boy II."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

