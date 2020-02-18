Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Young Actor Christopher Convery On The New Horror Movie, "Brahms: The Boy II"

Young Actor Christopher Convery On The New Horror Movie, "Brahms: The Boy II"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 20:39s - Published < > Embed
Young Actor Christopher Convery On The New Horror Movie, 'Brahms: The Boy II'

Young Actor Christopher Convery On The New Horror Movie, "Brahms: The Boy II"

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son (Christopher Convery) soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Convery visited BUILD to tell us all about working on the horror movie, "Brahms: The Boy II."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

brahms_movie

Brahms: The Boy II (2020)Movie Christopher Convery is an American actor currently shooting the lead role in BRAHMS-THE BOY2 opposite Katie Holmes,… https://t.co/bwvO6CnoUU 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

6-YEAR-OLD GOES VIRAL WITH ‘ANGRY’ LETTER TO TEACHER [Video]6-YEAR-OLD GOES VIRAL WITH ‘ANGRY’ LETTER TO TEACHER

A six-year-old boy is going viral on Twitter after airing his frustrations in an impressively angry letter to his teacher. Twitter user "HelloKennedi" shared a photo of the letter, which she said she..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:18Published

Andrew Heckler, Director And Writer Of 'Burden,' Dives Into His New Film [Video]Andrew Heckler, Director And Writer Of "Burden," Dives Into His New Film

Based on a true story, writer/director Andrew Heckler’s debut drama, "Burden," is an unflinching examination of the neo-Confederate heritage of hatred and a moving character study about the hard work..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 35:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.