Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour With St. Paul Stop
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 Tour With St. Paul Stop
Osbourne said the cancellation will allow him to continue to recover from various health issues, Ali Lucia reports (0:29).
