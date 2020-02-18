Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Israeli Court Sets Date For Netanyahu's Corruption Trial

Israeli Court Sets Date For Netanyahu's Corruption Trial

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Israeli Court Sets Date For Netanyahu's Corruption Trial

Israeli Court Sets Date For Netanyahu's Corruption Trial

The district court in Jerusalem said Tuesday Netanyahu&apos;s trial will begin on March 17 — just two weeks after Israel&apos;s national elections.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Israeli Court Sets Date For Netanyahu's Corruption Trial

Israeli Court Sets Date For Netanyahu's Corruption TrialWatch VideoAn Israeli court has set a date for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption...
Newsy - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Concealcarrygrl

Julie.TrumpsGirl 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @Rionach_KAG: This is Trump 2.0 and the blue and white parties version of election interference. It’s awful that this is happening to yo… 4 minutes ago

suki3hunna

vj RT @Newsy: The announcement came at a bad time for Netanyahu, who's been trying to convince voters his legal issues won't affect his abilit… 4 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy The announcement came at a bad time for Netanyahu, who's been trying to convince voters his legal issues won't affe… https://t.co/2EUSvzIgeS 4 hours ago

SilentPartner1

Ladi Sonuga Israeli court sets date of Netanyahu corruption trial - Axios https://t.co/SzTUqmTxXR 4 hours ago

EkellyWilliams

E. Kelly Williams RT @BarakRavid: Israeli court sets date of Netanyahu corruption trial - my report on @axios https://t.co/nhQq9upUZ0 6 hours ago

Rionach_KAG

🇺🇸💥🅣🅡🅤🅣🅗🅑🅞🅜🅑💥🇮🇪 This is Trump 2.0 and the blue and white parties version of election interference. It’s awful that this is happenin… https://t.co/hYrlNLR49s 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Netanyahu's corruption trial date set [Video]Netanyahu's corruption trial date set

The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will start on March 17, two weeks after Israel holds its third national election in less than a year, the Justice Ministry has said...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:52Published

Netanyahu's corruption trial date set [Video]Netanyahu's corruption trial date set

The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will start on March 17, two weeks after Israel holds its third national election in less than a year, the Justice Ministry has said...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.