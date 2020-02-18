Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Spectacular Footage Shows Violinist Playing While Surgeons Remove Brain Tumor

Spectacular Footage Shows Violinist Playing While Surgeons Remove Brain Tumor

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Spectacular Footage Shows Violinist Playing While Surgeons Remove Brain Tumor

Spectacular Footage Shows Violinist Playing While Surgeons Remove Brain Tumor

Spectacular video shows a musician playing her violin as her brain tumor is being removed by surgeons.

Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK patient plays violin during unusual brain surgery

LONDON (AP) — Surgeons at King’s College Hospital in London removed a brain tumor from a woman...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Stormdrane

Stormdrane Violinist plays while surgeons remove her brain tumor https://t.co/bidJEyM4lP 11 hours ago

MSNvideo

MSN Video Violinist plays while surgeons remove her brain tumor https://t.co/5gsqWB22SI https://t.co/oYq9c8HjSj 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Violinist plays Mahler, Gershwin as surgeons remove brain tumour [Video]Violinist plays Mahler, Gershwin as surgeons remove brain tumour

A patient at a British hospital played Mahler and Gershwin on the violin while a tumour was removed from her brain so that surgeons could preserve her ability to play music and her 40-year passion for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.