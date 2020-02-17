Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Anthony S. Fauci > Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci

Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci

Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a discussion on global health threats at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan could reveal potential "modalities of transmission."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci

A further 88 people tested positive for the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama, bringing the total number of infected passengers to 542, the Health Ministry said.

HIV drugs have been touted as a potential cure for the coronavirus, which has killed almost 1,900 people in mainland China.

No therapy has yet proven fully effective against the infection.

U.S. government evacuation flights on Monday flew home more than 300 Americans who had been on board the Diamond Princess.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus update: Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees and China report [Video]Coronavirus update: Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees and China report

In our Health Alert tonight, over 300 Americans were evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and flown back to the United States on U.S.-government chartered planes.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:04Published

Americans Return After Being On Coronavirus Cruise Ship [Video]Americans Return After Being On Coronavirus Cruise Ship

According to Reuters, over 300 U.S. citizens, including 14 infected with the coronavirus, arrived in the U.S. on Monday. They were flown to U.S. military bases, and will be under quarantine for 14..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.