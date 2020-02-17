Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci

A further 88 people tested positive for the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama, bringing the total number of infected passengers to 542, the Health Ministry said.

HIV drugs have been touted as a potential cure for the coronavirus, which has killed almost 1,900 people in mainland China.

No therapy has yet proven fully effective against the infection.

U.S. government evacuation flights on Monday flew home more than 300 Americans who had been on board the Diamond Princess.