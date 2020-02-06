Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man Enough to be a Girl Scout

Man Enough to be a Girl Scout

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 03:04s - Published < > Embed
Man Enough to be a Girl Scout

Man Enough to be a Girl Scout

Most Girl Scout troop leaders aren't over 6 feet tall, can bench press over 300 pounds, and have 20-inch biceps.

But most troop leaders aren't Craig Harris.

Harris has been a troop leader on the South Side of Chicago for the past fifteen years.

He's a mentor, educator and empowering role model, for over 400 African-American girls, including his two daughters.

This #GirlDad rocks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man Enough to be a Girl Scout

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream Man Enough to be a Girl Scout instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man’s Act Of Kindness Gives Mall Shoppers, Employees Free Girl Scout Cookies [Video]Man’s Act Of Kindness Gives Mall Shoppers, Employees Free Girl Scout Cookies

Shoppers at a Montgomery County mall were given free Girl Scout Cookies thanks to a man's generous act of kindness. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.