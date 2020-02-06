Man Enough to be a Girl Scout

Most Girl Scout troop leaders aren't over 6 feet tall, can bench press over 300 pounds, and have 20-inch biceps.

But most troop leaders aren't Craig Harris.

Harris has been a troop leader on the South Side of Chicago for the past fifteen years.

He's a mentor, educator and empowering role model, for over 400 African-American girls, including his two daughters.

This #GirlDad rocks.