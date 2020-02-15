Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nick Cannon Doesn't 'Believe in Marriage' After Mariah Carey Divorce

Nick Cannon Doesn't 'Believe in Marriage' After Mariah Carey Divorce

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Nick Cannon Doesn't 'Believe in Marriage' After Mariah Carey Divorce

Nick Cannon Doesn't 'Believe in Marriage' After Mariah Carey Divorce

Nick Cannon Doesn't 'Believe in Marriage' After Mariah Carey Divorce The 'Wild 'N Out' host shared his thoughts on marriage during an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight.'

Nick Cannon, via 'Entertainment Tonight' Nick Cannon, via 'Entertainment Tonight' Although Cannon insists that he and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, are on good terms, he says their failed marriage changed his perspective.

Nick Cannon, via 'Entertainment Tonight' Nick Cannon, via 'Entertainment Tonight' Cannon and Carey tied the knot in April 2008 and welcomed twins, Morocan and Monroe, three years later.

Carey filed for divorce in 2014, but they briefly reconciled in 2015.

Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Cannon says he doesn't 'believe in marriage anymore' after Mariah Carey divorce

Nick Cannon doesn't see marriage in his future.
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nick Cannon Is Negative On Marriage [Video]Nick Cannon Is Negative On Marriage

He was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 until 2016.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:12Published

Nick Cannon: I don't believe in marriage anymore [Video]Nick Cannon: I don't believe in marriage anymore

Nick Cannon: I don't believe in marriage anymore The comedian was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 until 2016, and has admitted his personal experience of married life has changed his approach..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.