Nick Cannon Doesn't 'Believe in Marriage' After Mariah Carey Divorce

Nick Cannon Doesn't 'Believe in Marriage' After Mariah Carey Divorce The 'Wild 'N Out' host shared his thoughts on marriage during an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight.'

Nick Cannon, via 'Entertainment Tonight' Nick Cannon, via 'Entertainment Tonight' Although Cannon insists that he and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, are on good terms, he says their failed marriage changed his perspective.

Nick Cannon, via 'Entertainment Tonight' Nick Cannon, via 'Entertainment Tonight' Cannon and Carey tied the knot in April 2008 and welcomed twins, Morocan and Monroe, three years later.

Carey filed for divorce in 2014, but they briefly reconciled in 2015.

Their divorce was finalized in 2016.