Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump’s Border Wall Fast-Tracked as DHS Waives Some Federal Contracting Laws

Trump’s Border Wall Fast-Tracked as DHS Waives Some Federal Contracting Laws

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Trump’s Border Wall Fast-Tracked as DHS Waives Some Federal Contracting Laws

Trump’s Border Wall Fast-Tracked as DHS Waives Some Federal Contracting Laws

Homeland Security is waiving some federal laws to allow the Trump administration to build the border wall at a faster rate.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Homeland Security waives contracting laws for border wall

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration said Tuesday that it will waive federal contracting laws...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsyDaily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this

trump_college

CollegeGirlsForTrump RT @TrumpWarRoom: Despite opposition from Democrats who prefer open borders, @realDonaldTrump’s border wall is going up fast! “We’ve got… 6 hours ago

MWJGary

Gary Lerude President seeks to reprogram $3.8B from the DoD budget to fund border wall, including $1.3B from National Guard, $6… https://t.co/C9tjonnf0M 10 hours ago

FitzGaming101

ChuckFitzGaming101 @LiteraryMouse Trump in January tried to give DACA immigrants protection for three years. 800 million in humanitari… https://t.co/2gdiMwDbmJ 17 hours ago

edwil

ed wilkening Illegal border crossings ‘nearly double’ thanks to $5 ladders that easily hook onto Trump’s new replacement wall -… https://t.co/1TuhG6YWia 1 day ago

AmBeautifulShow

CricketDiane RT @AmoneyResists: Trump’s Impeachable Offenses: #121.) Trump is so eager for border fencing that he can call “The Wall,” he has directed… 1 day ago

FOX42KPTM

FOX 42 KPTM Some Republicans are also unhappy about re-purposing the billions in cash but those from the National Border Patrol… https://t.co/kwuppkdFQf 4 days ago

ray_victor

Victor Ray Montoya @lqqqqqqqqqqql @CronhardtStacy @4_truckers @AdrianNormanDC @JeanKimmelMI @realDonaldTrump What if Indigenous people… https://t.co/NVgu01kwSG 4 days ago

sassyvonnie

Sassyvon @HotPawsDalmy @Tallulah_River @WSJ Put the Democrats on the other side eight years ago they all wanted a border wal… https://t.co/b23lg1VgWP 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Administration Waives Federal Laws For Border Wall Construction [Video]Trump Administration Waives Federal Laws For Border Wall Construction

The Trump administration is waiving 10 federal contracting regulations to speed up construction of the U.S. southern border wall.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

Native American burial sites are being blown up for Trump's wall [Video]Native American burial sites are being blown up for Trump's wall

ARIZONA — Trump is blowing up Native American burial sites to build his wall. The Washington Post reports that construction crews have begun controlled blasting within Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.