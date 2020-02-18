Global  

New California Law Prompts Boy Scouts Of America To File For Bankruptcy

The organization is facing hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits after the passage of a new California law extending the time victims can file a civil lawsuit.

Jake Reiner reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy

The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy after facing mounting legal costs from defending...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRSeattle TimesReutersFOXNews.combizjournalsBBC NewsTelegraph.co.ukDeutsche Welle


Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid challenges over lawsuits alleging abuse

The Boy Scouts of America, one of the largest youth organizations in the United States, has filed for...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.combizjournalsNPRBBC NewsTelegraph.co.ukDeutsche WelleUSATODAY.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse allegations [Video]Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse allegations

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back decades. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy [Video]Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

