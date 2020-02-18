Hospital Director's DeathPrompts Doctors and Nurses Killed byCOVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of the Wuchang hospital in Wuhan, China.

According to a statement from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, Zhiming made “important contributions in the work of fighting and controlling” of COVID-19.

He is at least the seventh health worker to die of the coronavirus so far, which has claimed over 1,800 lives.

Zhiming is also the most senior health worker known to have died as a result of his work containing and treating the virus.

His death has renewed criticism of the danger frontline medical workers are being placed in, as they are often overworked and overstretched.

However, thanks to the sacrifices of these medical professionals, more than 12,500 patients in China have recovered from COVID-19 and been discharged from hospitals.

State media reports that the doctors and nurses who have died as a result of their work to contain COVID-19 will now be officially known as “martyrs.”