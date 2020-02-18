Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hospital Director's DeathPrompts Doctors and Nurses Killed byCOVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Hospital Director's DeathPrompts Doctors and Nurses Killed byCOVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Hospital Director's DeathPrompts Doctors and Nurses Killed byCOVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Hospital Director's DeathPrompts Doctors and Nurses Killed byCOVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of the Wuchang hospital in Wuhan, China.

According to a statement from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, Zhiming made “important contributions in the work of fighting and controlling” of COVID-19.

He is at least the seventh health worker to die of the coronavirus so far, which has claimed over 1,800 lives.

Zhiming is also the most senior health worker known to have died as a result of his work containing and treating the virus.

His death has renewed criticism of the danger frontline medical workers are being placed in, as they are often overworked and overstretched.

However, thanks to the sacrifices of these medical professionals, more than 12,500 patients in China have recovered from COVID-19 and been discharged from hospitals.

State media reports that the doctors and nurses who have died as a result of their work to contain COVID-19 will now be officially known as “martyrs.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' [Video]Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of the Wuchang..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

Coronavirus Crisis: Director of Wuhan hospital dies from Virus, death toll crosses 1800 | Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus Crisis: Director of Wuhan hospital dies from Virus, death toll crosses 1800 | Oneindia

THE DIRECTOR OF THE LEADING WUHAN HOSPITAL HAS DIED OF THE DEADLY VIRUS, THE RESPIRATORY INFECTION WHICH HAS BEEN GIVEN THE OFFICIAL NAME COVID-19. THE 51 YEAR OLD DIED AFTER AN ALL-OUT RESCUE EFFORT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.