Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken

Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken

Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken

Blagojevich, who appeared on Trump's "Celebrity Apprentice" reality television show in 2010 while awaiting trial, had been serving a 14-year sentence after being convicted of wire fraud, extortion and soliciting bribes while governor.

Trump also announced that he had pardoned former "junk bond" financier Michael Milken.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump pardons ex-'junk bond king' Milken, commutes Blagojevich sentence

President Donald Trump pardoned seven people on Tuesday including former junk bond king Michael...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WYBNtv14

WYBN tv14 Trump cuts prison sentence for Illinois ex-governor Blagojevich https://t.co/rWYf1NY6uw 2 minutes ago

StormyVNV

Stormy @realDonaldTrump @GOP do You have a Fetish with Obama. Trump cuts prison sentence for Illinois ex-governor Blagojev… https://t.co/JUi6bpT4cq 7 minutes ago

Vbarnett323

Virginia Barnett RT @Reuters: More: Former 'junk bond' financier Michael Milken also pardoned by Trump https://t.co/Tf93lhpheu https://t.co/DKF7Hlgx8t 22 minutes ago

Vbarnett323

Virginia Barnett RT @Reuters: More: Trump adds he has pardoned former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik https://t.co/5uVPTSS0z7 https://t.co/M7QMyx… 22 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken: https://t.co/lCA0BPLWqx #pardon #DonaldTrump 25 minutes ago

Canoe

Canoe Donald Trump cuts prison sentence for ex-governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich https://t.co/Y0NH0yAaa0… https://t.co/eKcXGIKPC9 36 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Donald Trump cuts prison sentence for ex-governor of Illinois Rod Blagojevich - https://t.co/sJlP9nmH92 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump discusses sentence commutation for Rod Blagojevich [Video]President Trump discusses sentence commutation for Rod Blagojevich

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:52Published

President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. [Video]President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Jackie Ward reports on President Trump granting pardon to former 49ers owner DeBartolo (2-18-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.