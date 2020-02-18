Global  

Tasty Tuesday for Feb. 18, 2020

Tasty Tuesday for Feb. 18, 2020Melinda Sheckells shows us what's cooking in Las Vegas.
STRIP IS HERE TO TELL US WHAT'SCOOKING IN LAS VEGAS.1.MAJORDOMO AT THE PALAZZO IS AMAJOR HIT 2.ALSO FROM CHEF DAVID CHANG,ALSO FROM CHEF DAVID CHANG,MOMOFUKU UNVEILS LUNCH3.SARA'S AT PALMS CELEBRATES ONEYEAR 4.BAJA MAR IS A CAN'T MISSDOWNTOWN5.WOMEN'S HOSPITALITY INITIATIVELAUNCH IS TONIGHT




