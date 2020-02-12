Global  

Chance the Rapper Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant at 2020 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show | Billboard News

Chance the Rapper was joined by Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled and Quavo for a riveting 2020 NBA All-Star Game halftime show Sunday night (Feb.

16) that culminated in a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.
