Comey: Bill Barr Doesn't See 'Justice Is Supposed To Be Blind'



Tweets about this CNorwood @StormIsUponUs It’s very hard to hang onto any respect or confidence in Bill Barr. TF just said he doesn’t feel Bre… https://t.co/VlzREFqoon 4 days ago James Coffey @charliekirk11 Comey is still in control,Bill Barr doesn't have the backbone to do his job 4 days ago James Coffey @JackPosobiec Just go's to show every one Comey is still running the show,Bill Barr doesn't have the back bone to clean this up, 4 days ago robert martin @RedState @dbongino He doesn’t have any credibility. He doesn’t charge McCabe or Comey. Piss on Bill Barr 4 days ago Leetesgirl2🇺🇸 @rhonda_harbison If he doesn’t flip out, we will know one thing for sure. Bill Barr told him he will let McCabe ska… https://t.co/MlltMw9whm 4 days ago Bob Kite RT @Crusaydah: @MaryForbes14 @paulsperry_ Wray is dirty. So dirty, he looks dirty. I base this only upon what I read, and that smug, smug… 1 week ago