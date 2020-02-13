Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Comey: Bill Barr Doesn't See 'Justice Is Supposed To Be Blind'

Comey: Bill Barr Doesn't See 'Justice Is Supposed To Be Blind'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Comey: Bill Barr Doesn't See 'Justice Is Supposed To Be Blind'James Comey slammed Bill Barr.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Doing the Lord’s Work’: Lou Dobbs Scoffs at Notion That DOJ is Independent, Does Cartwheels Over Trump’s Meddling

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs praised Attorney General Bill Barr’s intervention in the Roger Stone...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

crnRN

CNorwood @StormIsUponUs It’s very hard to hang onto any respect or confidence in Bill Barr. TF just said he doesn’t feel Bre… https://t.co/VlzREFqoon 4 days ago

JamesCo97301892

James Coffey @charliekirk11 Comey is still in control,Bill Barr doesn't have the backbone to do his job 4 days ago

JamesCo97301892

James Coffey @JackPosobiec Just go's to show every one Comey is still running the show,Bill Barr doesn't have the back bone to clean this up, 4 days ago

robertm75400039

robert martin @RedState @dbongino He doesn’t have any credibility. He doesn’t charge McCabe or Comey. Piss on Bill Barr 4 days ago

MitziForPelosi

Leetesgirl2🇺🇸 @rhonda_harbison If he doesn’t flip out, we will know one thing for sure. Bill Barr told him he will let McCabe ska… https://t.co/MlltMw9whm 4 days ago

BobUSA47

Bob Kite RT @Crusaydah: @MaryForbes14 @paulsperry_ Wray is dirty. So dirty, he looks dirty. I base this only upon what I read, and that smug, smug… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.