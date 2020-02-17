Global  

Stars hit red carpet at Brit Awards 2020

Stars hit red carpet for the Brit Awards 2020.

Lizzo stole the show when she arrived at the Brit Awards in a dress modelled on a Hershey’s chocolate wrapper.

The US singer was among the early arrivals at the ceremony, along with Billie Eilish and Laura Whitmore, who was making her first public appearance since she paid tribute to her friend and fellow Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.
