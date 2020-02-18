President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

President Trump has pardoned one of Tampa's wealthiest residents for his role in a 1990s fraud...

The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump is granting a full pardon to former San...

🇺🇸 Shepherd 02 🇺🇸 RT @Roderunner01 : President Trump helping those punished by crooked politicians and unfair sentencing! Burning down the house. https://t.… 2 minutes ago

Penelope Fox RT @KTVU : Jerry Rice on the pardon of Eddie DeBartolo: "I take my hat off to Donald Trump for what he did... Today is a great day." https:… 58 seconds ago

Adam RT @newsmax : . @RudyGiuliani ON NEWSMAX TV: The former NYC Mayor and Trump's attorney sounds off on Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, the Roger St… 49 seconds ago

J-Dollas RT @bpolitics : JUST IN: President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who was convicted… 46 seconds ago

Mr. Sunday Ayaeze RT @nprpolitics : Among those receiving pardons or commutations from President Trump: -Rod Blagojevich -financier Michael Milken, who becam… 34 seconds ago

Larry RT @RealWayneRoot : I am trying tears of joy for my great friend @BernardKerik . So proud to be a part of this. I lobbied @realDonaldTrump to… 21 seconds ago