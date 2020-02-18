Global  

President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

President Trump Pardons Former San Francisco 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Jackie Ward reports on President Trump granting pardon to former 49ers owner DeBartolo (2-18-2020)
NFL greats cheer as Trump pardons former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

The White House announced Tuesday that President Trump is granting a full pardon to former San...
Trump pardons Tampa real estate tycoon for role in 1990s fraud scandal

President Trump has pardoned one of Tampa's wealthiest residents for his role in a 1990s fraud...
President Trump discusses sentence commutation for Rod Blagojevich [Video]President Trump discusses sentence commutation for Rod Blagojevich

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who had been serving a 14-year sentence for political corruption at the Federal Correctional..

Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken [Video]Trump cuts sentence for Illinois ex-gov. Blagojevich, pardons Michael Milken

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Democratic governor of Illinois convicted of corruption for trying to sell former President Barack..

