Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

Drew Carey Speaks Out Following Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick The 'Price Is Right' host released a statement to 'PEOPLE' after his former fiancée was killed on Saturday.

Drew Carey, via 'PEOPLE' Drew Carey, via 'PEOPLE' Harwick was killed following a fall from a balcony after an alleged attack from her ex-boyfriend.

'The Price Is Right' postponed production in the wake of Harwick's death.

Carey proposed to Harwick in January 2018, but the couple ended their engagement later that year.