Diabetes Prevention Program at the Gulf Coast YMCA

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes or pre-diabetes.
- - according to the center for - disease control and prevention,- more than 100 million u.s.- adults are now living with- diabetes or prediabetes.- at the mississippi gulf coast - ymca in ocean springs they are- trying- to lower that number with their- diabetes prevention - program.- this program provides a - supportive environment- where participants work togethe- in a small group- to learn about healtheir eating- and increading their physical - activity in order to reduce - their risk for developing - diabetes.

- - "you know we have such a high - incidence - of type two diabetes, and type- two diabetes is preventable, th- biggest cause of type - two diabetes seems to be linked- to lifestyle, not making the- right food choices, not - getting enough actvity and- carrying exess weight."

- - - - if you are intrested in - participating in this class you- can contact the ymca at 228-875-




