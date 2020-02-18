Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Anthony S. Fauci > Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator'

Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator'

Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan could reveal potential "modalities of transmission." Gavino Garay reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dr. Fauci calls Diamond Princess infection 'incubator'

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DR. ANTHONY FAUCI DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES AT THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH, SAYING: "You couldn't have a better incubator for infection." A top U.S. health official on Tuesday weighed in on the Diamond Princess, which has been quarantined off the port of Yokohama, Japan for weeks and now has a staggering 542 infected passengers, according to the Japanese health ministry.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director Of The U.S. National Institutes Of Allergy And Infectious Diseases at a discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations on global health threats, weighed in on the conditions aboard that ship, and what it could possibly reveal about the virus.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DR. ANTHONY FAUCI DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES AT THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH, SAYING: "You couldn't have a better incubator for infection.

So it confirms what we already know.

That this is a highly transmissible virus.

You amplify that when you put it in a closed space.

It could also tell us something about some of the modalities of transmission that we didn't appreciate before.

You know, we had a very interesting experience with SARS in Hong Kong, in an apartment complex, the Amoy Garden apartment complex.

Something went on in that apartment where the virus actually got aerosolized, cuz the virus gets into the stool, and feces, that when people were flushing toilets, they didn't see this very invisible, aerosolized, that vertically transmitted, the people on the 2nd floor were giving it to people on the 10th floor.

That's something that possibly be going on in the ship.

We don't know." Japan plans to start trials of HIV medications to treat coronavirus patients.

HIV drugs have been touted as a potential cure for the coronavirus, which has killed almost 1,900 people in mainland China.

No therapy has yet proven fully effective against the infection, and there is currently no known cure.

U.S. government evacuation flights on Monday flew home more than 300 Americans who had been on board the Diamond Princess.

Some 3000 passengers and crew are still on the ship.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK Dr. Fauci calls the Diamond Princess infection & # 39; incubator & # 39; https://t.co/x4FlWXnGGG 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci [Video]Diamond Princess 'incubator for infection': Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a discussion on global health threats at the Council on Foreign Relations on Tuesday that the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published

FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship [Video]FCO ‘working to organise’ flight home for Britons on coronavirus cruise ship

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is “working to organise” a flight back to the UK for British nationals on board a cruise ship quarantined off the coast of Japan due to coronavirus fears...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.