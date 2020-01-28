Cooler changes are coming just in time for the weekend! 17 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:30s - Published Hump day looks warm and humid again but just wait until Friday! Hump day looks warm and humid again but just wait until Friday! 0

