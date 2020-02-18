Lesley Manville Talks About "Ordinary Love," The New Romance-Drama Film

"Ordinary Love" follows Joan and Tom (Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson), who have been married for many years.

An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together.

When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their enduring devotion, as they must find the humor and grace to survive a year of adversity.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview