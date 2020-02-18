Tomb Unearthed In Rome May Be City Founder Romulus' Burial Place 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published Tomb Unearthed In Rome May Be City Founder Romulus' Burial Place A temple found beneath Rome’s Roman Forum may have been the final resting place of Romulus, the city’s founder. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Doyenne Arcane Solita,*Left Dancing Crone* Tomb unearthed in Rome may have belonged to city founder Romulus https://t.co/3WvslDpbWm 1 hour ago