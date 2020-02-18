Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lizzo Downs Harry Styles' "Tequila" At Brits 2020

Lizzo Downs Harry Styles' "Tequila" At Brits 2020

Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Lizzo Downs Harry Styles' 'Tequila' At Brits 2020Lizzo Downs Harry Styles' "Tequila" At Brits 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

drueeloise17

𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐱 harry styles and jack whitehall laughing over harry drinking Tequila neat just as lizzo downs it’s has to be the be… https://t.co/H3L1cfyQpA 1 hour ago

Zapdoz1

Zapdoz Lizzo downs a glass of tequila: Harry Styles : Wooooh #Brits2020 @lizzo @Harry_Styles 1 hour ago

blackmxst

tired OH MY GOD THIS IS SUCH CRACKHEADERY LMAOO how did whitehall drink Harry Styles' drink thinking its apple juice..… https://t.co/6F12frTwze 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Highlights of this year's red carpet at the Brit Awards 2020 [Video]Highlights of this year's red carpet at the Brit Awards 2020

The highlights of this year's red carpet at the Brits 2020.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.