‘Secret BBQ Sauce’ Brings the Customers to Bo Daddy's BBQ

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:00s - Published < > Embed
“I’m serving love on a plate,” says owner, John Spiva, who also goes by the name Bo Daddy.

He says the smells and tastes of BBQ remind him of good times with friends and family when he lived in Upstate New York.

Now he’s ready to share that same kind of passion with a unique take on BBQ for those looking to try something new.

Whether you’ve never had good BBQ or looking to expand your taste pallet, this new Downtown joint is firing up the grill reinventing America’s beloved comfort food.
