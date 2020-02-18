Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for New Fund to Battle Climate Change
Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for
New Fund to Battle Climate Change With an estimated worth of
over $130 billion, Bezos is the
world's richest person.
The $10 billion donation belongs
to an endeavor he has started
called the Bezos Earth Fund.
In an Instagram post, the
Amazon CEO outlined what
the worldwide project will do.
Jeff Bezos, via Instagram Jeff Bezos, via Instagram The move comes amidst public criticism
and walkouts by Amazon employees over inaction by the
e-commerce giant on the global issue.
The company has recently revealed goals
to become more earth-friendly.
By 2030, one plan involves Amazon
becoming carbon negative.