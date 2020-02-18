Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Billion for New Fund to Battle Climate Change

With an estimated worth of over $130 billion, Bezos is the world's richest person.

The $10 billion donation belongs to an endeavor he has started called the Bezos Earth Fund.

In an Instagram post, the Amazon CEO outlined what the worldwide project will do.

Jeff Bezos, via Instagram Jeff Bezos, via Instagram The move comes amidst public criticism and walkouts by Amazon employees over inaction by the e-commerce giant on the global issue.

The company has recently revealed goals to become more earth-friendly.

By 2030, one plan involves Amazon becoming carbon negative.