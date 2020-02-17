Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberates For Hours, Does Not Reach Verdict

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberates For Hours, Does Not Reach Verdict

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:18s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberates For Hours, Does Not Reach Verdict

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberates For Hours, Does Not Reach Verdict

The jury began deliberating Tuesday in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, and after more than five hours, there were questions but no verdict; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein rape trial jury deliberates, requests blueprint of his apartment

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Harvey Weinstein jury set to begin deliberations Tuesday: What to know ahead of the verdict

The jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's trial Tuesday. Here's what you need to know...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeerNazia

Dr Nazia Peer RT @ABC: NEW: Harvey Weinstein arrives at a New York City courthouse as the jury in his rape and sexual assault case is set to begin delibe… 30 seconds ago

kakra68

Lefty Against Rogues RT @standardnews: Weinstein is facing charges that could see him jailed for life https://t.co/qPLgwFcUhG 2 minutes ago

NYTMetro

NYT Metro Harvey Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, published a column in Newsweek over the weekend that was directly address… https://t.co/oG1sKWCMx7 2 minutes ago

ChristyChatman3

Christy RT @NYDailyNews: Harvey Weinstein’s attorney was muzzled by the trial judge after penning an op-ed piece asking jurors to “do what they kno… 2 minutes ago

mlzv22

trueromance RT @DEADLINE: No Verdict Today In Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial: What Could The Jury Be Thinking? https://t.co/0kMw5GAqth https://t.co/Pnt1Bl… 2 minutes ago

bluebirdtrini

P.. RT @nytimes: Harvey Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, published a column in Newsweek over the weekend that was directly addressed to juror… 2 minutes ago

BayRidgeVet

NYVETRN Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial Lot’s of Women came forward...Think their main i… https://t.co/3kj1T6DaH4 3 minutes ago

GartshoreLesley

Rainbow66 🌈 RT @jo12jo12: I'm hoping the universe plays a part in this verdict...I cannot fathom why ALL the women didn't go to trial. No amount of mon… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Law & Crime Network legal analyst Julie Rendelman breaks down the latest events of Harvey Weinstein’s trial.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 05:00Published

Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates [Video]Weinstein Trial Jury Deliberates

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.