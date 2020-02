Second officer involved in Radacke Avenue shooting released from hospital

RADECKE ROAD ARE NOW OUT OFTHE HOSPITAL.

THE LAST OFFICERWAS RELEASED THIS AFTERNOFROM SHOCK TRAUMA.

DAVEDETLING JOINS FROM DOWNTOWNBALTIMORE WITH THE LATEST.DAVE━ WHAT WAS THE SCENELIKE EARLIER?JAMIE KELLY━ THIS OFFICERHAD THE SUPPORT OF HIS FELLOWOFFICERS AND HOSPITAL STAFF.THEY WERE ALL ASSEMEBLEDURING HIS RELEASE━ AND ASFOR PROTOCOL━ THERE WAS AMOTORCADE TO TAKE HIM HOME.AS PER POLICY THE OFFICER HASONLY BEEN IDENTIFED BY HISLAST NAME.

HE IS OFFICER FIRSTCLASS SWINNEY.

WHAT WE KNOWABOUT HIM━ HE'S A 31 YEARVET WITH THE BALTIMORE COUNTYPOLICE DEPARTMENT WHO WASPERMANTLY ASSIGNED TO THE ━SMARSHALLS CAPTIAL AREAREGIONAL TASK FORCE.

AS WE'VEREPORTED━ HE WAS SHOTFEBRUARY 12TH ALONG WITHABALTIMORE CITY POLICE OFFICERROBERT ADAMS AS THEY WERETRYING TO SERVE AN ARRESTWARRANT FOR MICAHEL MARULLOWHO WAS WANTED FOR ATTEMPTEDMURDER OUT OF PENNSYLVANIA.MARULLO WAS SHOT DEAD OUTSIDEHIS BALTIMORE APARTMENT.

THEREARE STILL A LOT OF QUESTIONSSURROUNDING THE CASE.INVESTIGATORS SAID THEYRECOVERED MARULLO'S WEAPON ANDTHAT IT WAS FULLY LOADED.

ASFOR THE OFFICERS SHOT━ IT'SUNCLEAR WHO SHOT THEM.

ADAMSWAS SHOT IN THE LEG ANDSWINNEY WAS SHOT MULTIPLETIMES━ CRITICALLY INJURINGHIM IN THE STOMACH.

DOCTORSSAY A TOURNAQUET APPLIED ONSCENE━ SAVED HIS LIFE━ AMESSAGE THAT WAS REINFORCEDTODAY.

He losta large amount of blood at thescene.

He came in, even withthe tourniquet on not doingreal well.

There's very littlequestion in my mind had he nohad the tourniquet applied hemay not have survived to getto the hospital.AGAIN━ BOTH OFFICERS AREHOME WITH THERE FAMILIES ANDARE ASKING FOR PRIVACY AT THITIME.

BOTH WILL UNDERGO SOMETYPE OF PHYSICAL THERAPY.

LIVEOUTSIDE SHOCK TRAUMA, DAVEDETLING WMAR 2 NEWS.