Jury Begins Deliberations In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Law & Crime Network legal analyst Julie Rendelman breaks down the latest events of Harvey Weinstein’s trial.
News Brief: Coronavirus, Democratic Presidential Race, Weinstein Trial

The impact of the coronavirus shutdown is being felt far beyond China. The Democratic presidential...
NPR - Published

Harvey Weinstein jury set to begin deliberations Tuesday: What to know ahead of the verdict

The jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's trial Tuesday. Here's what you need to know...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS 2



BayRidgeVet

NYVETRN Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial Lot’s of Women came forward...Think their main i… https://t.co/3kj1T6DaH4 3 minutes ago

RCCatalyst

RC Catalyst RT @NewsHour: Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial has started deliberations, weighing charges in the landmark #MeToo case that could pu… 5 minutes ago

ErieNewsNow

Erie News Now Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, but no verdict yet https://t.co/S8bUvZ3VXq 14 minutes ago

zapp12347

Crossbourg the only! #1DDrive 🔥NO PORN 👎 RT @BrownieJohnston: Weinstein jury heads into deliberations https://t.co/Dni7YlLs4W 21 minutes ago

SaultgirlDonna

Donna RT @THR: Harvey Weinstein says he’s feeling “good” as he leaves court on Tuesday afternoon after the first day of jury deliberations. Read… 21 minutes ago

wifey76

The Bee Charmer 🐝 Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial https://t.co/byiv5tpAuI #lethimrotinjail 33 minutes ago

BrownieJohnston

brownie johnston Weinstein jury heads into deliberations https://t.co/Dni7YlLs4W 33 minutes ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Harvey Weinstein jury begins deliberations - https://t.co/YRmH9GN7Et https://t.co/mp2fvqDiMO 47 minutes ago


Jury To Begin Deliberations In Weinstein's NY Sexual Assault Case [Video]Jury To Begin Deliberations In Weinstein's NY Sexual Assault Case

The trial focused on the testimonies of two women, but several more women testified and accused of him various sex crimes.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberates For Hours, Does Not Reach Verdict [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Jury Deliberates For Hours, Does Not Reach Verdict

The jury began deliberating Tuesday in the rape and sex assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, and after more than five hours, there were questions but no verdict; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:18Published

