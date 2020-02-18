Global  

Michael Bloomberg To Make Formal Debut On President Debate Stage

Michael Bloomberg makes his formal debut on the presidential debate stage Wednesday night, and he's expected to take a lot of incoming from his Democratic competitors; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says past performance may be an indication.
Warren goes after 'egomaniac billionaire' on eve of Bloomberg's debate debut

Sen. Elizabeth Warren welcomed Michael Bloomberg to his first debate stage by ripping the former New...
Bloomberg has barbs at the ready for his first 2020 debate

When Michael Bloomberg steps onto the Democratic debate stage for the first time on Wednesday, he...
When Michael Bloomberg steps onto the Democratic debate stage for the first time on Wednesday, he will face attacks from his rival candidates over his past support for policies he claims to no longer..

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg of New York City has qualified to join the Democratic presidential debates. This is the first time he's qualified since joining the race in November. He is now eligible..

