Billie Eilish has felt 'very hated recently'

Billie Eilish admitted she has felt "very hated recently" and burst into tears as she won her first BRIT Award.

Also reported by • Just Jared Jr

Billie Eilish is getting ready to take the stage at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 18-year-old...

Billie Eilish belts out a note while performing at the 2020 BRIT Awards held at The O2 Arena on...