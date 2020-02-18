Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.

Programs will continue but the Chapter 11 filing sets off what could be one of the biggest, most...

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection...

John Edward Benoit Boy Scouts File for Bankruptcy Protection as Organization Faces Hundreds of Sexual Abuse Lawsuits https://t.co/h496vKDHaz via @democracynow 8 minutes ago

M. Nelson RT @chuckwoolery : Boy Scouts File for Bankruptcy as a Result of Declining Membership and Sexual Abuse Lawsuits https://t.co/DIRmgxGUvM http… 3 minutes ago

Moraa UnRedacted RT @TheRickyDavila : Remember when the Boy Scouts invited a serial sexual predator and they loudly cheered on his hateful tirade? Makes sens… 2 minutes ago

South Bend Tribune Boy Scouts of America file bankruptcy, but local leader (LaSalle Council) says, 'We’re financially sound' here. Sti… https://t.co/dHNgJG5QJf 2 minutes ago

Steven Tweedie RT @KaylaEpstein : First official day of writing for @businessinsider : - Published a breaking news feature about the Boy Scouts bankruptcy… 2 minutes ago