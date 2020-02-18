Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:58s - Published < > Embed
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sex-abuse lawsuits force Boy Scouts of America to file for bankruptcy

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •News24WorldNewsCBS NewsNYTimes.comIndian ExpressTelegraph.co.ukFOXNews.comBBC News


Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex abuse lawsuits

Programs will continue but the Chapter 11 filing sets off what could be one of the biggest, most...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

matthewcordaro1

matthew cordaro Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy protection following hundreds of***abuse lawsuits https://t.co/UK7H29star 26 seconds ago

SteveTweedie

Steven Tweedie RT @KaylaEpstein: First official day of writing for @businessinsider: - Published a breaking news feature about the Boy Scouts bankruptcy… 2 minutes ago

SBTribune

South Bend Tribune Boy Scouts of America file bankruptcy, but local leader (LaSalle Council) says, 'We’re financially sound' here. Sti… https://t.co/dHNgJG5QJf 2 minutes ago

MoraaoM

Moraa UnRedacted RT @TheRickyDavila: Remember when the Boy Scouts invited a serial sexual predator and they loudly cheered on his hateful tirade? Makes sens… 2 minutes ago

mnelson9544

M. Nelson RT @chuckwoolery: Boy Scouts File for Bankruptcy as a Result of Declining Membership and Sexual Abuse Lawsuits https://t.co/DIRmgxGUvM http… 3 minutes ago

2kay2kay

Karen McDermott RT @TrueFactsStated: Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy as sexual abuse claims pile up https://t.co/c3zYGENaDy 5 minutes ago

CBressette

Carole Bressette RT @RealMattCouch: SAD DAY: Boy Scouts File Bankruptcy After Sexual Abuse Allegations https://t.co/COpPzUvEq7 https://t.co/9FM6QCRFOD 6 minutes ago

JohnBenoit88

John Edward Benoit Boy Scouts File for Bankruptcy Protection as Organization Faces Hundreds of Sexual Abuse Lawsuits https://t.co/h496vKDHaz via @democracynow 8 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New California Law Prompts Boy Scouts Of America To File For Bankruptcy [Video]New California Law Prompts Boy Scouts Of America To File For Bankruptcy

The organization is facing hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits after the passage of a new California law extending the time victims can file a civil lawsuit. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:29Published

Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse allegations [Video]Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy after abuse allegations

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of lawsuits over allegations of child sexual abuse stretching back decades. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.