Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Massachusetts State Rep. David Nangle Arrested For Stealing Campaign Funds

Massachusetts State Rep. David Nangle Arrested For Stealing Campaign Funds

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Massachusetts State Rep. David Nangle Arrested For Stealing Campaign Funds

Massachusetts State Rep. David Nangle Arrested For Stealing Campaign Funds

The Lowell Democrat is accused of “using campaign funds to pay personal expenses, and other federal charges.” WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OBXNina

Nina RT @DMAnews1: #BREAKING: #Massachusetts State Representative David Nangle arrested this morning for allegedly using campaign funds to pay p… 5 seconds ago

MikeKermit2

Mike Kermit RT @NevadaElJefe: Feds Arrest Crooked State Democrat David Nangle in Massachusetts -- He Was Sitting on House Ethics Committee WTF! You sa… 31 seconds ago

MSymbolik

BUD RT @USMarine_Vet: The United States Attorney's Office has announced the official arrest of Massachusetts State Representative David Nangle… 33 seconds ago

goldendoekd

Grateful🇺🇸 MtnPatriot RT @atensnut: Feds Arrest Crooked State Democrat David Nangle in Massachusetts -- He Was Sitting on House Ethics Committee https://t.co/Dpc… 57 seconds ago

IsidorMeyer1

Isidor Meyer⁉️ RT @LucyTrumplican: Feds Arrest Crooked State Democrat David Nangle in Massachusetts -- He Was Sitting on House Ethics Committee https://t.… 2 minutes ago

Deborahcox_caye

Deborah Anne cox caye RT @Herbert_L_Reed: Feds Arrest Crooked State Democrat David Nangle in Massachusetts -- He Was Sitting on House Ethics Committee https://t.… 2 minutes ago

svreid43

steven reid RT @MsAvaArmstrong: Massachusetts State Rep. David Nangle has been arrested for allegedly misusing campaign funds https://t.co/x3vFqdEFV1 2 minutes ago

Aprapl

Rachel AP 🇺🇸 RT @USMarine_Vet: Feds Arrest Crooked State Democrat David Nangle in Massachusetts -- He Was Sitting on House Ethics Committee https://t.co… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update For February 18, 2020 [Video]WBZ News Update For February 18, 2020

State Rep. David Nangle Arrested; Stolen Lamborghinis Crash; Natick Robbery

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:13Published

Rep. David Nangle Arrested, Allegedly Used Campaign Funds To Fuel Gambling Habit [Video]Rep. David Nangle Arrested, Allegedly Used Campaign Funds To Fuel Gambling Habit

WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.