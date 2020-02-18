Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:34s - Published

Burger King customer hospitalized after eating metal

A Pennsylvania woman is claiming that she spent four days in the hospital in October 2019 .

After biting into a scrap of metal in her chicken fries order from Burger King.

Megan Tomlinson says that when she bit into one of the fries she experienced immediate pain and her mouth started bleeding.

When she got home, she allegedly started to throw up blood.

Tomlinson then headed to the hospital where employees found “three metal densities” in her Gastrointestinal tract, says Fox News.

Tomlinson revealed a photo of the metal outside of the chicken fries in an interview with WPMT FOX43.

The metal was removed from her body and sent for testing, .

Where Cibo Tech Laboratories found that it looked like it had come from a broken pen-knife or utility blade.

Neither Burger King or their chicken supplier Tyson are taking responsibility for the incident .

Tomlison claims she’s facing around $30,000 in medical bills