Tippecanoe County leaders remembering former LPD officer John Wells

The losof former lafayette police officer john wells.

The 64 year-old died sunday from a heart attack.

His death was sudden and unexpected according to sheriff bob goldsmith.

Wells has been working as a bailiff at the tippecanoe county courthouse for the past three years.

Before that he served more than 30- years as an officer with the lafayette police department.

West lafayette mayor john dennis is looking back on their time together serving with lpd.

He says wells' character is something that will always stick with him.

It's one of those rare qualities that you see not just in humans but specifically in police officers and john never did, he always was optimistic.

He was probably one of the most liked people i've ever had the honor and privilege to engage with.

Sheriff goldsmith says there will not be a precession.

Flower donations can be sent to the greater lafayette police foundation.