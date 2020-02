Friends remember the mother who died in a Cheektowaga crash with a unique tribute 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:56s - Published Friends remember the mother who died in a Cheektowaga crash with a unique tribute Friends remember the mother who died in a Cheektowaga crash with a unique tribute 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Friends remember the mother who died in a Cheektowaga crash with a unique tribute CHARGES HAVE BEENFILED.FAMILY.. FRIENDS...AND A T-SHIRTCOMPANY ARE NOWSTEPPING FORWARDTO HELP THREESIBLINGS WHO LOSTTHEIR MOTHERIN A DEADLY CRASH INCHEEKTOWAGA."SARAH COLE" DIEYESTERDAY.POLICE SAY COLE WASDRIVING AN SUV THATCROSSED THE MEDIANAND CRASHED INTO ABOX TRUCK HEAD-ONLAST WEEK.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER GILATMELAMED TELLS USMORE..ABOUT HOWTHE COMMUNITY ISCOMING TOGETHERFOR HER FAMILY...DANIEL BACON ISHONORING HISCHILDHOOD FRIENDSARAH COLE..."IT'S JUST, IT'S NOTREAL."THE TWO MET INJUNIOR HIGH--GROWING UP IN THECITY OF TONAWANDA.BACON SAYS COLEWAS ALWAYS THEREFOR HER FRIENDS."YOU KNOW I'MFEELING DOWN, IMIGHT BE UPSETABOUT SOMETHINGAND SHE WAS JUSTTHAT TYPE OF PERSONTHAT WOULD BOOSTYOU UP REGARDLESSOF WHAT WAS GOINGON IN HER LIFE, SHALWAYS WANTED TOMAKE SURE HERFRIENDS WERE HAPPYAND SMILING AND SHEWAS JUST THE LIFE OFTHE PARTY."SHE WAS A BIGSUPPORTER OFBACON AND HISCUSTOM T-SHIRTBUSINESS.NOW HE'S USINGSHIRTS, DECALS, ANDHOODIES AS A WAY TOREMEMBER COLE.USING THE PROCEEDSTO HELP HER FAMILY."HER FAVORITE COLORWAS TEAL SO IFIGURED FOR THEFIRST ONE I MIGHT ASWELL, AND IT'SGLITTERY AND SHESPARKLED."FROM MIDDLE SCHOOLTO PARENTHOOD THETWO HAVE BEENTHROUGH IT ALL.COLE LEAVES BEHINDA HUSBAND ANDTHREECHILDREN...SHE WASONLY 34."SHE WAS A GREATMOM, I MEAN SHELOVED HER KIDS, LIKELITERALLY HERBECOMING A MOMTOTALLY CHANGED HERLIFE."BACON SAYS SHE WASALWAYS READY FORAN ADVENTURE."WE WENT TO ZOARVALLEY AND IT WAS ANADVENTURE RIGHTEBCAUSE THE ONESPOT THAT WE WENTDOWN TO WAS LIKE ALITTLE BIT OF A HILL SOI'M LIKE GOING DOWN ITIN THIS BUS AND SHE'SLIKE I'M GONNA AHVEAN ANXIETY ATTACK.AND SHE'S JUSTLAUGHING THE KIDSARE LAUGHING ANDSHES JUSTENETERTAINED."HE'S SETTING UP ACELEBRATION OF LIFEPARTY TO REMEMBERSARAH-- A FEW DAYSBEFORE HERBIRTHDAY IN APRIL."THEY SAY THE GOODDIE YOUNG YOU KNOWWHAT I MEAN AND ITSCRAZY HOW WHEN ITACTUALLY HITS YOUAND EFFECTS YOURLIFE ITS TRUE."IN BUFFALO, GILATMELAMED,"SHE'S JUS





