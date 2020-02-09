Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Priti Patel > Government sets out plans for a new points-based immigration system

Government sets out plans for a new points-based immigration system

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Government sets out plans for a new points-based immigration system

Government sets out plans for a new points-based immigration system

Home Secretary Priti Patel outlines plans for a new points-based system after freedom of movement ends.

The changes are designed to cut the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year but aim to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: Britain's new immigration system - How many points do you need?

The British government has outlined a new immigration system to manage the flow of workers into the...
Reuters - Published

UK seeks to attract high-skilled workers with points-based immigration system

Britain will prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

PriorConstruct

Bill The UK's new points-based immigration system for 1 January 2021. This policy statement sets out the government's p… https://t.co/QQ2RgycPn1 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan To Start HIV Drug Trials For Coronavirus [Video]Japan To Start HIV Drug Trials For Coronavirus

With the number of coronavirus cases increasing, Japan is exploring new treatment options. Japan plans to trial HIV medications to treat patients infected with the coronavirus. A government spokesman..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Mixed Signals Over Possible Meeting Over Global Entry Ban [Video]Mixed Signals Over Possible Meeting Over Global Entry Ban

President Donald Trump and Gov. Andrew Cuomo are battling over the federal government's ban preventing New Yorkers from enrolling in Trusted Travelers programs.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.