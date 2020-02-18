Winter break at Utica Children's Museum

For givingting to hear to those in need 6ca children's all, for improving the lives of others in e something to do.

:13 in 2019, more thnt day tuesday.

Outh logged 11 thousanife wednesday.

S.

Day two of wintemeans a differe parents are starting hear "we're bored".

The utica chager 6:57:30 it's great to get the kids out and doing somethingtoday wam school.

It's a good time.

Plus, it edsda a theme evxperience means a different eespecially when they're off frm school.

It's a good time.

Plus, it gives a good bonding experience for the parents and grandparents that come in, spend some time with the kids.

Really come as a family 6:57:43 the children's museum is