Bolton Says He Hopes White House Doesn't 'Suppress' His Book

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s
Bolton Says He Hopes White House Doesn't 'Suppress' His Book

Bolton Says He Hopes White House Doesn't 'Suppress' His Book

The White House is currently reviewing Bolton's book, which it says contains "significant amounts of classified information."
Recent related news

Bolton says he hopes book is not 'suppressed' by White House

John Bolton, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, raised concern on Monday...
Reuters - Published

The View Teams Up to Shred Bolton: ‘You Can’t B*tch’ That They’re Holding Up Your Book, ‘You Held Up the Country!’

ABC’s The View ripped into former national security advisor John Bolton over his new book and his...
Mediaite - Published


leem12583

Lee Moran- Text TRUMP TO 88022 RT @news_flea: Book He Probably Compiled On Government Time - Since he takes "copious notes". @realDonaldTrump @NightShiftNews @ASweetGirlI… 40 minutes ago

richrake

Rich Justice RT @Newsy: Bolton said it's unfair President Trump can tweet about him, but he can't publicly talk about his time at the White House. http… 53 minutes ago

Newsy

Newsy Bolton said it's unfair President Trump can tweet about him, but he can't publicly talk about his time at the White… https://t.co/SpuC390odb 1 hour ago

KLloydRixe

Lloyd Seriously John...? I don’t think anyone in the WH actually cares what you have to say. John Bolton says he hopes h… https://t.co/qK0LC5Zuu2 2 hours ago

Dian5

Dian John Bolton says he hopes his book isn't 'suppressed' by White House https://t.co/M0PYEEZ9sC 2 hours ago

sunitalodha1

SunitaL chowkidar Bolton says he hopes his book does not get 'suppressed' by White House https://t.co/uEurUMwl6k 2 hours ago

Newsy

Newsy RT @newsbysteph: Bolton said it's unfair President Trump can tweet about him, but he can't publicly talk about his time at the White House.… 2 hours ago

newsbysteph

Stephanie Sandoval Bolton said it's unfair President Trump can tweet about him, but he can't publicly talk about his time at the White… https://t.co/cKlUHZsSBN 2 hours ago


Recent related videos

White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book [Video]White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book

John Bolton is due make his first public speech since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump wrapped up.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Even After the Impeachment Trial John Bolton Could Still Be Subpoenaed by House Democrats [Video]Even After the Impeachment Trial John Bolton Could Still Be Subpoenaed by House Democrats

Even with President Trump’s impeachment trial winding down, John Bolton could still be called to testify before Congress. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:14Published

