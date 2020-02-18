Host Sean Evans Breaks Down The New truTV Series, "Hot Ones: The Game Show"

"Hot Ones: The Game Show" is a hilarious half-hour game show is based on the hugely popular "Hot Ones" web series created by Complex Networks’ First We Feast.

In each episode of the truTV show, host Sean Evans welcomes fans into the “Pepperdome” to compete against one another by answering trivia questions and eating increasing mouth-scorching hot wings for $25,000 and the chance to become Hot Ones legends.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

