Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Host Sean Evans Breaks Down The New truTV Series, "Hot Ones: The Game Show"

Host Sean Evans Breaks Down The New truTV Series, "Hot Ones: The Game Show"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 30:53s - Published < > Embed
Host Sean Evans Breaks Down The New truTV Series, 'Hot Ones: The Game Show'

Host Sean Evans Breaks Down The New truTV Series, "Hot Ones: The Game Show"

"Hot Ones: The Game Show" is a hilarious half-hour game show is based on the hugely popular "Hot Ones" web series created by Complex Networks’ First We Feast.

In each episode of the truTV show, host Sean Evans welcomes fans into the “Pepperdome” to compete against one another by answering trivia questions and eating increasing mouth-scorching hot wings for $25,000 and the chance to become Hot Ones legends.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Hearst

HEARST .@Complex Networks' @SeanSeaEvans Gives an Inside Look at @HotOnesGameShow https://t.co/9reklwtU0x 10 hours ago

ashleedell

ashlee dell. RT @BUILDseriesNYC: Did you miss @seanseaevans today? Check out the full #BUILDseries interview here: https://t.co/1RVfN1O13V! https://t.co… 1 day ago

Ronmarpodcast

Ronnie&Markell Thanks @seanseaevans and @BUILDseriesNYC for a great experience today. You can check out the episode using the lin… https://t.co/UVp5Ev3f6i 2 days ago

BUILDseriesNYC

BUILD Series Did you miss @seanseaevans today? Check out the full #BUILDseries interview here: https://t.co/1RVfN1O13V! https://t.co/ROAj4Erqaa 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The first-ever BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe and BMW 220d Gran Coupe Trailer [Video]The first-ever BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe and BMW 220d Gran Coupe Trailer

The first-ever BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe sees BMW bringing the four-door coupe concept that has already enjoyed great success in higher vehicle classes into the premium compact segment for the first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:02Published

The first-ever BMW 220d Gran Coupe Interior Design [Video]The first-ever BMW 220d Gran Coupe Interior Design

The first-ever BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe sees BMW bringing the four-door coupe concept that has already enjoyed great success in higher vehicle classes into the premium compact segment for the first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.